New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 500 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in SiTime were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in SiTime by 308.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in SiTime by 14,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SiTime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SiTime by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in SiTime by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SiTime news, Director Torsten Kreindl sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.44, for a total value of $39,130.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,637.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.65, for a total value of $131,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,019 shares in the company, valued at $63,062,851.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Torsten Kreindl sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.44, for a total value of $39,130.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,637.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,379 shares of company stock worth $1,985,787. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SiTime in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of SiTime from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SiTime from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SiTime from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.29.

SiTime Stock Performance

SITM stock opened at $127.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.02. SiTime Co. has a 1-year low of $73.10 and a 1-year high of $209.66.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $38.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 0.09% and a net margin of 0.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

SiTime Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

