New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Boosts Stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,500 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $691,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 68.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $37.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.16. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.24 and a twelve month high of $47.30.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $323.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 34.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.76%.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Further Reading

