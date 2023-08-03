New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Boosts Stock Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,897,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,832,000. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Helen of Troy by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,812,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,979,000 after purchasing an additional 184,665 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Helen of Troy by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 208,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,106,000 after purchasing an additional 102,565 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Helen of Troy by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 881,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,535,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Helen of Troy news, CFO Brian Grass purchased 5,000 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $480,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,818.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Helen of Troy Stock Down 0.9 %

HELE stock opened at $138.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.11 and a 200 day moving average of $105.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $81.14 and a 52 week high of $143.68.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 10th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $474.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.36 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 13.51%. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HELE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $138.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.33.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

