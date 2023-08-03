New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 1,100 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the first quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 64.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 63.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $70.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.01 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.40. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $78.80.

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $198.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.43 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.55% and a negative net margin of 4.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Commvault Systems from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 7,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $502,519.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 504,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,512,321.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Commvault Systems news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $92,837.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,342.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 7,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $502,519.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 504,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,512,321.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,103 shares of company stock valued at $2,732,426 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

