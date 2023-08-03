New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 2,500 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 14.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 34.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 17,208 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 11.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $24.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.17. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $35.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HIW shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Highwoods Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.14.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

