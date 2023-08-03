New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 4,000 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 76.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 353.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PK. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.30.

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $13.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.92. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $16.15.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.04 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 46 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 29,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

