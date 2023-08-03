New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Stock Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Kohl’s by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,013,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,101 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,962,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,796,000 after buying an additional 551,124 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,306,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,734,000 after buying an additional 64,710 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,753,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,773,000 after buying an additional 166,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth $201,401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. TD Cowen raised Kohl’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.47.

Kohl’s Trading Down 1.2 %

Kohl’s stock opened at $28.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.17. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $17.89 and a one year high of $36.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -66.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.76.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.57. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is -465.11%.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

