New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $412,000 Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Macerich were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Macerich by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 65,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Macerich by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 50,632 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Macerich by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Macerich by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 192,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 48,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Macerich by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MAC shares. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Macerich in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Macerich from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macerich in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average is $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.14. The Macerich Company has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator, and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

