New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $509,000 Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,583,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

SMG opened at $57.93 on Thursday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $88.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.77 and a 200-day moving average of $69.93.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.58. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 16.57% and a positive return on equity of 81.02%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.03 earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on SMG. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Insider Transactions at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,899 shares in the company, valued at $12,053,233. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

