New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $512,000 Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,312 shares of the company's stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board's holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Campbell Soup by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 141,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,013,000 after acquiring an additional 29,710 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Campbell Soup by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 113,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

Campbell Soup Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:CPB opened at $46.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $57.78. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.32.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.70%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

