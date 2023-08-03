New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $528,000 Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DPZ. abrdn plc boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 8.8% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 10,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at $12,124,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 11,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $593,000. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $398.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $341.38 and a 200-day moving average of $331.93. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.84 and a 12-month high of $417.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.02. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 36.58%.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $389.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on DPZ

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.