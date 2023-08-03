New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Graham were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Graham in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graham in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

GHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Graham from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

In other Graham news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $581.63 per share, with a total value of $58,163.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Graham stock opened at $586.05 on Thursday. Graham Holdings has a 12 month low of $525.58 and a 12 month high of $681.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $572.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $594.94. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.92 and a beta of 1.03.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

