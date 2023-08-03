New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $60,235,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,582,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,568,000 after acquiring an additional 900,791 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4,031.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 649,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,302,000 after acquiring an additional 633,827 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 631.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 575,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,347,000 after acquiring an additional 496,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $10,752,000. 66.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ARWR stock opened at $32.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 0.96. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $48.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.99 and its 200 day moving average is $33.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $1.10. The company had revenue of $146.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.48 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 53.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ARWR shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 30th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tracie Oliver sold 8,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $315,141.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,213.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 188,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,696,836.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tracie Oliver sold 8,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $315,141.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,213.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,425 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,582 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

See Also

