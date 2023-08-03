New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Energizer were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Energizer by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,547,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,738,000 after buying an additional 195,988 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,443,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,521,000 after acquiring an additional 75,839 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,179,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,794,000 after acquiring an additional 132,661 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,229,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,267,000 after acquiring an additional 73,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,848,000 after acquiring an additional 23,879 shares in the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Energizer from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.17.

Energizer Stock Performance

Shares of ENR stock opened at $36.47 on Thursday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.01, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.27.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $684.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.30 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a positive return on equity of 93.37%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.34%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

