New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 231.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.69.

NYSE:ETRN opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.00. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $10.48.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $318.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.21 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 18.92% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently -83.33%.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

