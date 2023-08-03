New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Stock Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in UMB Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in UMB Financial by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in UMB Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in UMB Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in UMB Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 40,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $69.34 on Thursday. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $50.68 and a 12-month high of $99.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.95%.

UMBF has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on UMB Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on UMB Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on UMB Financial from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UMB Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on UMB Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

In related news, insider Nikki Farentino Newton sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $89,531.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,587.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

