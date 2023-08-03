New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Match Group were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 73.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Match Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,374,000 after acquiring an additional 26,902 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the first quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Match Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,951,000 after acquiring an additional 500,418 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 31,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,082,759.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,340. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $70.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Match Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.74.

Match Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $45.75 on Thursday. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.73 and a twelve month high of $71.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.31 and its 200 day moving average is $40.67. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 103.12% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

