New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1,128.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 65.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1,066.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares during the period. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Douglas Emmett

In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on DEI. StockNews.com cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.78.

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $14.24 on Thursday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $23.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.25. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 149.02%.

About Douglas Emmett

(Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

