New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 100 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,736 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in F5 were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in F5 during the first quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in F5 by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in F5 during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in F5 by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 442 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in F5 by 32.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 Price Performance

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $158.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.07. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.05 and a 1 year high of $174.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.79 and its 200 day moving average is $144.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $702.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.93 million. F5 had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other F5 news, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 2,750 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $393,772.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,636.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other F5 news, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 2,750 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $393,772.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,636.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $322,116.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,337 shares in the company, valued at $15,855,119.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,942 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,980. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on F5 from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays raised their price target on F5 from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on F5 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on F5 from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.23.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FFIV

F5 Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.