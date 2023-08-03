New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 100 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,186 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,520,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,963,000 after acquiring an additional 57,587 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,265,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,227 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,981,000 after acquiring an additional 508,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,905,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,298,000 after acquiring an additional 102,296 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of GL opened at $113.43 on Thursday. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.23 and a twelve month high of $123.85. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.84.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.04. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $112,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,442. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Globe Life news, Director Cheryl Alston sold 16,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total transaction of $1,816,147.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,756.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $112,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $78,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on GL

Globe Life Profile

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.