New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 200 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 472,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,690,000 after buying an additional 7,716 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 129,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,985,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 196.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 8,014 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at $656,000. Institutional investors own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $299,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

NYSE AOS opened at $72.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.24 and a 200-day moving average of $68.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.81.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $960.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AOS shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on AOS

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.