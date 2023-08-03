New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 200 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Celanese were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth about $155,102,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 555.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 515,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,700,000 after acquiring an additional 436,766 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 332.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,264,000 after acquiring an additional 421,200 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,978,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,761,000 after acquiring an additional 254,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celanese

In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,298.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 2,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.29 per share, for a total transaction of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,332.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,008 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,298.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Trading Down 1.5 %

CE opened at $123.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.25. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $128.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 23.75%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 20.60%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Stories

