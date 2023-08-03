New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 300 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in CarMax were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Several brokerages have commented on KMX. Truist Financial upped their price objective on CarMax from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on CarMax from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CarMax in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CarMax from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $83.24 on Thursday. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $106.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.54.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 27,783 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $2,289,874.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,957.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 7,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $663,500.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,006.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 27,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $2,289,874.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,255 shares in the company, valued at $597,957.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,993 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,428 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

