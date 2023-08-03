New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Henry Schein by 4.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Henry Schein by 39.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after purchasing an additional 34,760 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Henry Schein by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Henry Schein by 34.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its position in Henry Schein by 3.8% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $835,213.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 14,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $1,117,860.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,687,335.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $835,213.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,133.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,019 shares of company stock worth $5,651,018 in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $79.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $89.72. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

