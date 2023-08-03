New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,148 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth $362,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry by 2,586.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 225,958 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $9,741,000 after buying an additional 217,546 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry by 398.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,666 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 15,719 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth $833,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth $404,000. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays raised shares of Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $42.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.46. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $47.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.45.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 39.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

