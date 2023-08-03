New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) PT Raised to $87.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.69% from the company’s current price.

NEWR has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on New Relic from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on New Relic from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Relic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $83.90 on Tuesday. New Relic has a 1 year low of $50.24 and a 1 year high of $86.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -34.24 and a beta of 0.87.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.13. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $242.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.02 million. Equities research analysts predict that New Relic will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $90,679.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,184.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,590.36, for a total transaction of $23,855,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,143,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,179,918,057.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $90,679.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,184.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,063 shares of company stock valued at $28,408,639. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 82.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

