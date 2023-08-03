New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 1,158 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $9,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 83.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 24.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 8,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on ACLS shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley Financial lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.71.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 5,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $699,548.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,450.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 5,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $699,548.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,205 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,181 shares of company stock valued at $17,592,020 in the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACLS opened at $189.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.71. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.78 and a 12 month high of $201.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $254.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

