New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 12,852 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,852 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $8,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 706,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,275,000 after buying an additional 57,290 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 345,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,628,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 6.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 219,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,536,000 after buying an additional 13,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 7.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 156,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,450,000 after buying an additional 11,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,011,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on UFP Technologies from $171.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th.

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ UFPT opened at $183.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 0.84. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $205.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $100.04 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UFP Technologies news, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 1,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total transaction of $238,240.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $1,021,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,911.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 1,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total transaction of $238,240.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,234 shares of company stock worth $2,620,616. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.