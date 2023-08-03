New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 28,687 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 24.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 144,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,687 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $8,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 88,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IRDM. Raymond James cut their price target on Iridium Communications from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

IRDM stock opened at $50.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -339.38 and a beta of 1.04. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $68.34.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.28). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 27th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

