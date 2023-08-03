New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 349,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $9,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Paycor HCM by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM in the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Paycor HCM by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,685,000 after acquiring an additional 81,590 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Paycor HCM by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,960,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,441,000 after acquiring an additional 51,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Paycor HCM by 2,159.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 209,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 199,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYCR. VNET Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.79.

Paycor HCM Price Performance

NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $24.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.23. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $34.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.24 and a beta of 0.52.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $161.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.08 million. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 16.74% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. As a group, analysts expect that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Scott David Miller bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $66,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 185,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,114,847.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott David Miller bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $66,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 185,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,114,847.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $38,785.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,309 shares in the company, valued at $548,067.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.