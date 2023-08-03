New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 35.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 269,574 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 70,819 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $8,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth about $322,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth about $338,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in RingCentral by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 412,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,598,000 after buying an additional 232,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on RingCentral from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on RingCentral from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on RingCentral from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on RingCentral from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.42.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 9,080 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total value of $302,454.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 313,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,432,825.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $115,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,514,096.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 9,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total value of $302,454.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 313,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,432,825.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,276 shares of company stock valued at $3,231,069 in the last 90 days. 6.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $39.74 on Thursday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -4.85, a PEG ratio of 56.06 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.78 and its 200-day moving average is $33.93.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $533.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

