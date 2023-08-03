New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 33,850 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 60.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,850 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $8,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 946,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,720,000 after buying an additional 306,740 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Wix.com by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,826,000 after acquiring an additional 522,264 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 846,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 22,397.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,124,000 after purchasing an additional 687,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 641,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,296,000 after purchasing an additional 70,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $88.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 1.26. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $59.79 and a fifty-two week high of $101.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $374.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.86 million. Research analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WIX shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.57.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

