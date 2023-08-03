New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $8,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in American Financial Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Financial Group

In other American Financial Group news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,479 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $173,619.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,077.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,479 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total transaction of $173,619.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,077.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 761 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total transaction of $88,154.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Financial Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AFG opened at $122.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.02. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.54 and a 1-year high of $150.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.82.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 23.44%. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.20%.

About American Financial Group

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Articles

