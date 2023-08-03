New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 175,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,194 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $9,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,013 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,699,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 783.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 401,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,292,000 after purchasing an additional 356,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $111,540.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,300.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $67.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $46.69 and a twelve month high of $70.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -137.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.76.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

