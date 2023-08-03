New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 227,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $8,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPX. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 697.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tempur Sealy International

In related news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 75,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $2,693,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,202,102.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $43.49 on Thursday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $47.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.68 and its 200 day moving average is $39.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.80, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.71.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 522.46% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.38.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

