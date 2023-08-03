New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 572,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,976 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $9,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 2.7% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 23,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Verra Mobility by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 130,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Steve Lalla sold 48,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $834,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,633.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRRM opened at $20.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.56. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $21.16.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 69.16%. The company had revenue of $191.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.85 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

