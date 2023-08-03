New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 880,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,062 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $8,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 19.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815,226 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,460.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,774,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,719,000 after acquiring an additional 8,211,800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 213.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,137,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858,876 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,482,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,719 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,689,000. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCL shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Macquarie upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.85.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

CCL opened at $17.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.32. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $19.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.39.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.35%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.64) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

