New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,047 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in California Resources were worth $8,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in California Resources by 69.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in California Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in California Resources during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in California Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in California Resources during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of California Resources from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of California Resources from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of California Resources from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, California Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

California Resources Price Performance

CRC stock opened at $51.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.81 and a 200-day moving average of $42.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. California Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $53.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.18.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.33). California Resources had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. California Resources’s payout ratio is presently 9.32%.

California Resources Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Further Reading

