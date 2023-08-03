New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,114 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $9,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,331.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $73.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $489.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.04%.

PNFP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.25.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

