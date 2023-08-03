New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $9,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 33.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 12,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on KWR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Quaker Chemical from $203.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Insider Activity at Quaker Chemical

In other news, EVP Melissa Leneis sold 4,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.61, for a total transaction of $869,486.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Quaker Chemical news, EVP Melissa Leneis sold 4,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.61, for a total value of $869,486.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,648.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Will sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $28,346.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at $353,921.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,540 shares of company stock worth $6,603,713. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KWR opened at $189.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -526.39 and a beta of 1.39. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $129.06 and a 12 month high of $216.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08. Quaker Chemical had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $495.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quaker Chemical Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This is a boost from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -483.33%.

Quaker Chemical Profile

(Free Report)

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

Further Reading

