New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 545,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,787 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $8,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 67.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1,032.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,220,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,067 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 19,530 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 70.9% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,220,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the first quarter worth about $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CWAN opened at $16.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.53. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 510,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $8,289,157.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,316,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,143,466.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 510,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $8,289,157.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,316,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,143,466.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $159,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,572,189 shares of company stock worth $168,783,176 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CWAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

