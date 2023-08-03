New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 792,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 50,848 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $8,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 97,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 22,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 98,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. 92.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RLJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Performance

Shares of RLJ opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.55. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $13.48.

RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.08%.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

