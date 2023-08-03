New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $8.24 Million Stock Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,060 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $8,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.78, for a total transaction of $616,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,330,296.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Edward Mckissic sold 140 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,140 shares of company stock valued at $3,724,700. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $264.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.16 and a 1-year high of $271.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $248.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.48.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $11.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.08 by $0.65. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.88%.

GPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $295.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $430.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

