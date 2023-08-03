New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $8.28 Million Holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,724 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $8,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 413.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in FB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in FB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in FB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.80 per share, with a total value of $201,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,851,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,645,806.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 5,800 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.80 per share, with a total value of $201,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,851,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,645,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 10,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.63 per share, with a total value of $276,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,806,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,572,294.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 45,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,760 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $35.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.72. FB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $24.34 and a 1-year high of $45.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.05.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.44 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 10.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

FBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of FB Financial from $33.50 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of FB Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of FB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of FB Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.88.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

