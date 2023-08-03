New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $8.57 Million Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 335,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 254,055 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $8,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.89.

In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 40,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,481,941.92. Following the sale, the executive now owns 160,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,736.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pure Storage news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 40,668 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,481,941.92. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 160,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,736.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mona Chu sold 5,387 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $207,345.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 147,188 shares in the company, valued at $5,665,266.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,373 shares of company stock valued at $5,833,636 in the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $37.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 1,248.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.41.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $589.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.83 million. Equities analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

