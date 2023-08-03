New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $8.59 Million Stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $8,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Bancshares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in International Bancshares by 33.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 47,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 11,853 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 14.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 204.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 42.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $49.19 on Thursday. International Bancshares Co. has a one year low of $39.10 and a one year high of $53.71. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 43.47% and a return on equity of 16.89%.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.58%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

