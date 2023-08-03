New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $8.73 Million Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $8,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 5,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 127.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on OLED. StockNews.com began coverage on Universal Display in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Universal Display from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Display

In other Universal Display news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $2,050,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,155,786.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $2,050,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,155,786.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 1,764 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $264,846.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,499,057.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $140.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.99. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.41 and a fifty-two week high of $157.50.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $130.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.19 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 33.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

