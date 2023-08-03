New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $8.89 Million Position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $8,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WCC. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in WESCO International by 4,980.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in WESCO International during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WESCO International by 42.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in WESCO International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in WESCO International by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Stock Down 0.4 %

WESCO International stock opened at $179.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.00. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.08 and a 1-year high of $185.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at WESCO International

In other WESCO International news, EVP James Cameron sold 7,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,179,723.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,914.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,906,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Cameron sold 7,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,179,723.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,914.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,668 shares of company stock worth $2,418,849 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

