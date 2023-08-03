New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $9.04 Million Stock Position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 396,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,949 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $9,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 511.6% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 562.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHLS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Northland Securities raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 7,279 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $180,373.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 83,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Trading Down 6.1 %

SHLS opened at $24.51 on Thursday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.13.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $119.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.94 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 29.36%. Analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

