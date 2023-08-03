New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $9.19 Million Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,510 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $9,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First American Financial in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in First American Financial in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in First American Financial in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in First American Financial by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FAF shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

First American Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

First American Financial stock opened at $62.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.26. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $43.54 and a twelve month high of $64.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.46 and a 200-day moving average of $57.27.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.04%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Further Reading

